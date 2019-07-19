Watch out for a chilly Friday night! We're looking to be into the 60s by 9:00 p.m. and we'll dip down into the 50s for that overnight low.
Some high pressure to the south will start to push up toward the Pacific Northwest and bring us warmer temperatures for the weekend. We're expecting to be in the upper-70s for Saturday with sunshine all day long and light winds. By Sunday, we'll jump about 10 degrees warmer, looking to be in the upper-80s with sunshine as well.
Monday is gets HOT. Our day time highs will be in the low-90s on both Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, July is back! We'll be back in the mid-80s for the rest of the week. Finally our temperatures are returning to normal!