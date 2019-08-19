Monday night is looking like a gorgeous August evening here in Spokane, with the breeze dying down around 8:00 p.m. and temperatures remaining above 70 degrees until almost midnight. We'll see clear skies and we should stay nice and dry.
Then, get ready for the heat. We'll see temperatures extend into the 90s by Tuesday afternoon, making it the hottest day of the week.
The heat sticks around through Wednesday with daytime highs likely reaching the upper-80s, but we'll start to feel the effects of a cold front moving through by the afternoon. It's going to kick the winds up a little bit and bring some rain through the metro area by Wednesday evening. It will stick around through early Thursday morning, before moving out of our region entirely. Thursday is looking to be very dry, with that rain clearing before 5:00 a.m.
Though the rain will be gone, we'll feel cooler temperatures from Thursday through early next week. Those daytime highs will teeter between the upper-70s and low-80s. We should stay dry as well, with mostly sunny skies through the weekend.