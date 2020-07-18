Your Saturday evening is looking clear and calm, with overnight lows in the upper-50s. We are warming up considerably as we head into next week.
Sunny and calm conditions last all week long. Our temperatures will reach 90 degrees on Sunday, the upper-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the upper-80s and low-90s will take us through the rest of the week and into next weekend.
It's looking to be the hottest week of the year so far, so please be prepared for this. Do not leave kids or pets in cars even for just a few minutes, make sure you're drinking enough water and avoiding too much time in the direct sun, and please be mindful of fire danger. We are not getting relief from these dry, hot days any time soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.