Daytime Highs for 01/11/2021
We'll look for mostly cloudy skies across the Inland Northwest to start our your week, though we do have a very slight chance of seeing a few showers in the afternoon. Daytime highs should climb to the low- to mid-40s on Monday.
 
Monday night into Tuesday, we'll see that next round of showers. It will bring heavy accumulations to some spots, Republic could see 4-6 inches, while Winthrop could see 6-8 inches. Most of us will be too warm for any snow accumulation though, Spokane included.
 
The widespread rain starts on Tuesday. We're looking for showers most of the day and temperatures into the upper-40s. The rain hangs on into Wednesday, but the breeze will also kick up then too. We'll start to see drier conditions by Thursday, with daytime highs falling back into the low-40s by next weekend in Spokane.

Tags