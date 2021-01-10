Get ready for the rain!
- Sydnee Stelle


Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:35:54 AM
- Sunset: 04:20:32 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:36:23 AM
Sunset: 04:19:15 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 07:35:54 AM
Sunset: 04:20:32 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 97%
Sunrise: 07:35:23 AM
Sunset: 04:21:50 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:34:48 AM
Sunset: 04:23:09 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:34:12 AM
Sunset: 04:24:30 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:33:32 AM
Sunset: 04:25:52 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:32:50 AM
Sunset: 04:27:16 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
