As we head into your Saturday night, we are watching for off and on showers in the Spokane area with a light wind out of the south.
By Sunday, the winds pick up in the afternoon. We'll watch for sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 30 mph by the afternoon. We'll watch for more consistent showers throughout the day, with afternoon thunderstorms possible.
The biggest impact will be on Monday with a good chance for showers most of the day and wind speeds sitting between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts even reaching 45 miles per hour by the afternoon.
Conditions will start to calm down a little as we head into Tuesday, though a few showers may still linger. By Wednesday, we'll look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up through the end of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.