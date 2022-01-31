SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane and surrounding counties are looking at a slick Monday morning commute after some light snow Sunday followed by freezing temperatures throughout the night.
Untreated roads throughout the county are likely to be frozen-over for those with an early commute. Downtown roads appear to be in good condition.
Spokanites planning to get outdoors Monday might want to bundle up as we're expecting freezing temperatures combined with winds around 35 mph, according to KHQ's Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe.
Mountain Passes:
Right now, we're seeing moderate snow and winds in the Cascades. Snoqualmie Pass is advising all vehicles to use chains as there is snow and ice on the roadway and visibility may be affected by the snow and wind.
White Pass is also getting some snow and is expected to get more throughout the day. WSDOT asks that drivers come equipped with traction tires.
Conditions over Stevens Pass are much of the same. WSDOT says visibility is low due to snow and wind gusts. Traction tires are advised.
Heading east to Lookout Pass, winter driving conditions are likely as snow has been falling Monday morning with temperatures in the low 20s.