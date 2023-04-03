This morning some areas across the Inland Northwest are waking up to some April snow! Areas that are seeing most of the impacts include Spokane/Coeur d'Alene and areas south of I-90 like the Palouse. Be prepared for slick roads and temperatures below freezing leading to icy conditions.
By this afternoon we will see partly sunny skies with the chance of spotty afternoon rain showers. We will remain cool and showery through midweek before temperatures slowly increase through the weekend. A stronger system may bring beneficial precipitation to much of the region Thursday night and Friday.
If you are already making plans for Easter Sunday, conditions look to be much better with partly sunny skies and daytime highs in the 60s!