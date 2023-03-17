Jenny Power KHQ
Today we are waking up to clear conditions and cold temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s! We do have the Luck of the Irish on our side for this St. Patrick's Day with lots of golden rays of sunshine in store!
 
A ridge of high pressure across the Pacific Northwest will bring sunshine and warming temperatures through the first half of the weekend.  Highs will be in mid to upper 40s and 50s with overnight lows in the upper 20s and 30s through Sunday. 
 
Our next system set to arrive Sunday afternoon bringing another round of valley rain and mountain snow through at least mid-week. 

Tags