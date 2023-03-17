Golden Rays of Sunshine for St. Patrick's Day!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 22°
- Heat Index: 26°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 22°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:59:05 AM
- Sunset: 06:58:17 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Mainly sunny. High 54F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:59:05 AM
Sunset: 06:58:17 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:57:06 AM
Sunset: 06:59:42 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:55:07 AM
Sunset: 07:01:07 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 68%
Sunrise: 06:53:07 AM
Sunset: 07:02:32 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:51:07 AM
Sunset: 07:03:57 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 06:49:06 AM
Sunset: 07:05:22 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:47:06 AM
Sunset: 07:06:46 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.