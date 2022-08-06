As wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, Spokane is lucky to be seeing good air quality conditions this weekend.
Saturday brought mostly sunny and perfect temperature conditions staying in the mid-80s throughout the day. As we continue to track the smoke radar, air quality is forecasted to stay in the “good” category across nearly all of Washington for the rest of Saturday.
Sunday is going to be another beautiful and mild day in the Inland Northwest with light wind conditions, which is great to hopefully prevent more fires from starting or spreading.
Word of advice, enjoy these average and seasonable temperatures during the weekend, because another heat-up is on the way for the week ahead.
Monday is creeping into the high-90s, while Tuesday is by far the hottest day in Spokane this upcoming week, hitting triple-digits again! 100 on the dot as of right now, but that number could dip or increase by Tuesday.
With this spike in temperatures, another Excessive Heat Warning is in place from noon Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday. Spokane is sitting in an advisory, the same for most of western Washington and Eastern Washington. However, parts of central Washington are in a warning because temperatures will be reaching the triple-digits for more than one day.