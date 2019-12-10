Driving conditions to get us going today don’t look quite as bad as what we saw yesterday, but we are still dealing with some patchy and possibly freezing fog across the Inland Northwest. Keep in mind roads could be a bit slick. For the rest of the day we will look for cloudy conditions with temperatures above average heading into the upper 30’s.
Good news for the ski resorts, tonight snow is set to arrive! The snow level looks to be around 1900ft. Less than an inch of accumulation is anticipated here in Spokane, but a slick Wednesday morning commute is possible.
The next system will look to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. We will look for rain during the day. For those not so found of the unsettled weather don’t worry... Saturday and Sunday look to be drier.
