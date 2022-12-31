Happy New Year, everyone! What a year it has been. Dense fog kicks off our new year as we head into 2023!
Folks heading out for New Year’s Eve festivities should be bundled up and prepared for a foggy night – making sure to be extra careful out on the roadways, as some low-laying dense fog could surround the region.
The forecast for when the clock strikes midnight shows a range of temperatures between the high-20s up north toward Coville, to low-30s in Spokane and the northern Idaho Panhandle, to higher-30s through the Palouse headed toward Pullman.
These foggy conditions are set to stay up to Tuesday, the densest in the nighttime and early morning hours – when we are headed home from or to work and school. Make sure to take it extra slow out on the roads! Other than the fog, our skies will be mostly cloudy for this first week of January.
A chance for more snow reaches the Inland Northwest, including Spokane, by Wednesday night into Thursday – with a 50% chance of precipitation. Because of the warmer temperatures, sticking to the mid-30s, most likely this snow could be mixed with rain.
Happy New Year and be safe!