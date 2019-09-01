Sydnee Stelle
If you thought the weekend got a little hot, you're going to love Monday. We'll see that daytime high reach a comfortable 84 degrees in Spokane. We should see sunshine all day long, with a light breeze. It just doesn't get any better than that. 
 
As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll see those temperatures stay above average in the mid-80s. Those warmer temperatures will stick around through Thursday, though the afternoon will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to Spokane which will linger through the day on Friday. We are likely to see that unsettled weather stick around through the weekend, with temperatures returning to average for this time of year in the upper-70s.

Tags