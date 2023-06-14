As we get ready for this Wednesday, you may want to grab a coat before you head out the door! A passing cold front is ushering in cooler temperatures, breezy winds and some rain showers.
We are starting off in the mid 50s, but daytime highs across the Inland Northwest will rise to the mid 60s to low 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms and breezy conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday evening, with wind gust 25-35 mph for Spokane/CDA and 35-45 through the Cascade Valleys and central Washington.