This Tuesday we are waking up to breezy winds and scattered showers bringing a rain/snow mix to the valleys and snow for the mountains.
We will continue to hang on to the slight chance of showers this afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with our daytime high reaching about 47 degrees. A southwest wind will also impact Spokane blowing 14 to 20 mph.
Temperatures will stay below average until the weekend with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Our next day in the 60s is expected to be Sunday.