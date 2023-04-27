You're going to want to grab the sunglasses today! We are waking up to a beautiful sunrise this morning and preparing for a sunny day. Temperatures to get things started are also mild in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A ridge of high pressure will strengthen today over the Pacific Northwest bumping up our temperatures above average and delivering drier conditions. With the warm weather on the way, many of you are headed to one of our beautiful lakes or rivers. Water temperatures, however, are still frigid in the 40s and rives are running high and fast.
With the warming temperatures the NW Avalanche center has issued a special avalanche bulletin for the WA Cascades, Olympics and Mt. Hood through 6pm Saturday. Please avoid any travel, hiking, snow shoeing or snowmobiling during this time.