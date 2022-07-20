We've got a lot of sunshine and hot temperatures in store for the Inland Northwest today. We will hang on to a clear satellite and radar for Wednesday heading into Thursday with hardly a cloud in sight. Temperatures in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low 90s while the Tri-Cities will flirt with 100.
Winds are expected to be at or under 10 mph, however, with dry conditions and elevated fire danger; keep in mind any new fires that start could spread quickly.
Overnight low in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will drop to the low 60s tonight. We also are seeing the potential for dry thunderstorms Thursday night into early Friday morning.
Hot temperatures are here to stay with the possibility of triple digits by next week.