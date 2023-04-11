Jenny Power KHQ
This Tuesday we are waking up to rain showers across much of the Inland Northwest all brought to us by an atmospheric river. We will continue to see rain, scattered thunderstorms and breezy conditions in the forecast through Wednesday.
 
Widespread rain, warming temperatures and melting snow add up to the potential for minor flooding with rising rivers, streams and creeks.  Flood watches are currently in place through Tuesday evening for the northeast mountains of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. 
  
Showers will taper off for the second half of the week and daytime highs will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s through Friday. 
 

