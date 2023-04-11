Grab the Umbrella and Rain Boots!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:08:47 AM
- Sunset: 07:33:33 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Windy with light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 97%
Sunrise: 06:08:47 AM
Sunset: 07:33:33 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:06:50 AM
Sunset: 07:34:59 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:04:53 AM
Sunset: 07:36:24 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:02:57 AM
Sunset: 07:37:50 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:01:01 AM
Sunset: 07:39:16 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:59:06 AM
Sunset: 07:40:41 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:57:12 AM
Sunset: 07:42:07 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.