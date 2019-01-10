Icy road conditions will be a concern during the Thursday morning commute, with freezing road temperatures north and east of the Spokane/ Cd'A area, along with the Idaho Panhandle.

Most of the Inland Northwest will see gray and cloudy conditions Thursday, with light snow hitting the Idaho Panhandle during the morning hours.

We'll see temperatures warm up into the low 40's, gradually becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog will move in Thursday night into Friday and continue through Saturday.

Sunday the fog will make way for mostly sunny skies, with temperatures sticking in the low 40's. Monday the fog will be back, bringing the potential for a slow-going commute to start the work week.