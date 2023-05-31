This Wednesday we are waking up to beautiful conditions across the Inland Northwest. Start-time temperatures are in the low 50s, so if you are headed out the door you might want a light jacket to start the day.
A weak cold front pushing across the Inland Northwest is bringing a few high clouds and will slightly drop our daytime highs into the low to mid 70s through Thursday.
High pressure will rebound by the end of the week and push temperatures back well above average into the 80s for the weekend!