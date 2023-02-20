Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Hayden, Cheney, Sherman Pass, Chesaw Road, Boulder Creek Road, Post Falls, Wauconda, Airway Heights, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Downtown Spokane, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Worley, Inchelium, Republic, and Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freeze conditions may occur with dropping temperatures and snowfall on cold roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&