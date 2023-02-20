We are starting off our Monday with mild conditions, however, that will change by this evening as a system brings heavy mountain snow to the Cascades and areas of Lookout Pass and gusty winds across the Inland Northwest.
A Wind Advisory will go into place this evening at 6 p.m. and last until tomorrow morning for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Moses Lake and the Yakima Valley with southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
The Cascade Mountain range is anticipating heavy snowfall with the heaviest amounts tonight. Snow levels will begin above 3500 feet but should drop to the valley floors on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations between 20 to 36 inches including Stevens Pass are expected. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph over exposed high terrain. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
Heavy snow is also expected to through St. Maries, Wallace, Dobson Pass, Fourth of July Pass and Lookout Pass. Lookout Pass is expected to see snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches with 3 to 6 inches in the valleys. Winds could also gust as high as 40 mph through the area.
We will continue to see gusty conditions across the Inland Northwest for much of the work week with temperatures plummeting by Wednesday night into the single digits and teens during the day on Thursday.