Weather Alert

...INCREASING WINDS TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .WINDS WILL INCREASE WITH A COLD FRONT PASSAGE LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. SUSTAINED WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 25 TO 35 MPH ACROSS THE UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, WEST PLAINS, PALOUSE, AND THE POMEROY AREA. WIND GUSTS OF 40-45 MPH ARE EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED GUSTS TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * TIMING...WINDS WILL INCREASE LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. WINDS WILL GRADUALLY DECREASE BY EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. LOOSE OBJECTS MAY BECOME AIRBORNE. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE FROM TREE BRANCHES INTO POWER LINES. * LOCATIONS...COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, POMEROY, RITZVILLE, LIND, ODESSA, WILBUR, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&