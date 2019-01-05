An active weather system moves in late Saturday night bringing gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies.
A wind advisory will be in effect until noon Sunday, with gusts up to 50 MPH in some areas. That will impact areas near Colfax, Rosalia, Pomeroy, Spokane, Davenport and Rockford. We'll also see strong winds across the Palouse and the Columbia Basin.
Winds will also have an impact on travel for high profile vehicles. Scattered power outages are also possible.
The highest winds are going to be moving in early Sunday morning, carrying into noon.
There is snow in the forecast towards the western side of the state, especially in the higher elevations and near the Cascades Saturday. Sherman Pass could see up to 4" of snow, with up to 3" near Loup Loup Pass.
Looking towards the work week, mild conditions will be in place Monday, before the chance of a rain/snow mix Tuesday.