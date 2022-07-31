Dare I say, 98 degrees seems... cool? After the heat wave we have had this week, double-digits on Monday will feel like sweet relief, with even cooler temperatures on the way.
Across WA the Excessive Heat Warning ends at 11 p.m. Monday. Sunday marks, hopefully, the last day of triple-digits in Spokane. However, Central Washington will continue to see numbers passing 100 degrees well into Tuesday.
The Lilac City nearly broke another record on Sunday. The past few days we have experienced record-breaking highs, today the highest temperature recorded was in 2020 at 102 degrees. By 6 p.m., Spokane had hit 102 degrees on the dot, tying the previous record.
Widespread haze is passing through WA late Sunday night into Monday for the entirety of the day. Some precipitation is also crossing through the central and eastern part of the state Monday afternoon and evening, breezy conditions as well. Wind gusts could get as high as 29 mph in Spokane.
After a very mixed-up Monday, conditions will relax in the Inland Northwest. Sunshine and clear skies, but the best news yet... sweet relief coming on Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will dip back down into the mid-80s, which is the normal temperature for this time of year!
Hang on tight everyone, the heat wave is almost over!