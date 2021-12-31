SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy New Year's Eve! For the last day of 2021, we will see partly cloudy skies and a daytime high near 16 degrees.
As we look toward midnight, we are expected to hold onto clear conditions however the overnight low will drop to the coldest we have seen all week at -6. To ring in 2022, the Spokane area will see partly sunny skies and a daytime high near 17 degrees on Saturday. A calm wind is expected and the overnight low will drop to 11 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to return closer to normal for the second half of the weekend and into the work week. Sunday's daytime high will be near 29 degrees. Sunday night a system will move into the Inland Northwest bringing snow for Monday morning's commute.