SPOKANE, Wash. - The possibility for showers and thunderstorms is rolling in early Monday morning mostly in Northern Idaho, with a dry and hot week following for the Inland Northwest.
Clear skies stuck around for our Sunday across the state and here at home in Spokane, with highs reaching around 88 degrees in the Lilac City.
Around one a.m. Monday morning, there is a central red cell hovering between Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint, forecasting the possibility of a quick burst of thunder and lightning, as well as rain and small hail showers. This will pass quickly and does not look like it is going to dip down south toward Spokane.
On top of that, around seven a.m. farther west near Winthrop, Brewster and Kettle Falls, heavier showers will be coming down with a chance for thunder and lightning to sprinkle in, as well. These showers will travel toward the east until clearing by 11 a.m.
The rest of the work week is going to be dry and warm for us all, with the hottest day across the state on Wednesday!