This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

This morning much of the Inland Northwest is waking up to haze on the horizon. We did see thunderstorms impact the north Idaho Panhandle early this morning bringing lightning, rain and hail. Now, thunderstorm chances will be limited to the mountains.
 
 
Expect hot and hazy conditions through Thursday with highs that will head back into the upper 80s and low 90s .  
 
High pressure dominates through the first half of the weekend, bringing potentially record-breaking temperatures as daytime highs shoot into the 90s through Saturday. 