An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, and Whitman counties from 4 pm Wednesday May 17 through 10 AM Saturday May 20, due to expected wildfire smoke from Canada. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:08:35 AM
- Sunset: 08:24:43 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High near 85F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 89F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:08:35 AM
Sunset: 08:24:43 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:07:28 AM
Sunset: 08:25:56 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:06:22 AM
Sunset: 08:27:09 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:05:19 AM
Sunset: 08:28:21 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:04:18 AM
Sunset: 08:29:31 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:03:19 AM
Sunset: 08:30:40 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:02:22 AM
Sunset: 08:31:48 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
