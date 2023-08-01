Today we are waking up to widespread haze across the Inland Northwest and more moderate smoke levels in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene due to the West Hallett fire that sparked yesterday. The air quality in Spokane today is expected to be in the moderate range.
We will continue to see sunny and dry conditions today with winds that will vary from 5-10 mph. The daytime high will reach the low 90s this afternoon and the overnight low will fall to the upper 50s.
As we look ahead, we will continue to see mostly dry conditions with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.