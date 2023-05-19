This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

We are waking up to more hazy conditions across the Inland Northwest from wildfires that are burning in Canada. The air quality in Spokane and around much of the region is at the moderate level. Air quality conditions in Montana, however, are worse ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to overall unhealthy.

The heat and the haze are the big weather headlines for the day. While it will be mostly dry today, the temperature in Spokane is expected to reach 88 degrees which would break a previous record set back in 2006 that was at 85 degrees. 

Tomorrow we could break an even older record in Spokane with an anticipated daytime high of 91 degrees. The previous record set back in 1928 at 86 degrees. By the evening, it will be warm and beautiful for the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade. 

There is a cold front moving in for the second half of the weekend bringing a likely chance for thunderstorms on Sunday. Timing of the front will play a big part in how warm or how cool our temperatures will be during the day. Right now, we are forecasting mid 80s. 
 
Behind Sunday's system we get a big cool down, with highs that will be closer to our averages in the low to mid 70s for the start of this next week.