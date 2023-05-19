We are waking up to more hazy conditions across the Inland Northwest from wildfires that are burning in Canada. The air quality in Spokane and around much of the region is at the moderate level. Air quality conditions in Montana, however, are worse ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to overall unhealthy.
The heat and the haze are the big weather headlines for the day. While it will be mostly dry today, the temperature in Spokane is expected to reach 88 degrees which would break a previous record set back in 2006 that was at 85 degrees.
Tomorrow we could break an even older record in Spokane with an anticipated daytime high of 91 degrees. The previous record set back in 1928 at 86 degrees. By the evening, it will be warm and beautiful for the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.