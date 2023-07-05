It's still hot and dry across much of the Inland Northwest on Wednesday, and we expect that to continue through the weekend! Scattered showers are possible over the next day or so for the mountainous areas of our region like the Eastern Slope of the Cascades and mountains in Northeast Washington and the North Idaho Panhandle towards the Canadian border.
Haze has poked its way into the forecast for the next few days, as our region continues to be blanketed with some residual wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires that the wind blows our way. However, the smoke seems to be staying in the upper portions of the atmosphere for the most part and not drifting closer to surface level, which explains why air quality hasn't been drastically affected and we haven't had that traditional "wildfire smoke" smell that we've all grown accustomed to.
Expect Wednesday's high temps to sit in the upper-80s and low-90s for the Inland Northwest, with overnight lows staying right around average in the mid-50s.