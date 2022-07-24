The weather story of the week is the upcoming heat wave for the entire state of Washington, as temperatures reach triple digits.
An excessive heat watch is in place starting Tuesday and continuing until Friday this week in Spokane. That same heat watch starts a day earlier in central WA.
The hottest days this week will be Wednesday and Thursday, both forecasted to be 100 degrees on the dot! Heat this high can come as a shock to our bodies, so it is crucial to stay hydrated when indoors and outdoors. If you do head outside, lather up on the sunscreen and stay in the shade.
It is also incredibly important to remember the signs of heat related illnesses: the two main ones are heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Both have symptoms of headaches, dizziness, lack of sweat, cold and clammy palms, and more. If you notice these symptoms in yourself or your loved ones, drink water, more water, and more water... if the symptoms continue, seek medical attention.
Also, don’t forget about your furry friends! Never leave your dog in a hot car, always make sure they have access to plenty of water, watch out for their paws touching hot pavement, and know the signs of dehydration: heavy panting, disorientation, and vomiting.
Stay extra safe this week everyone and enjoy the sunshine!