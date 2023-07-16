Red Flag Warnings will be in place across the region on Monday as wind speeds pick up rapidly and humidity dips very low, creating the risk for fast spreading fires.
As we wrap up the weekend, we can celebrate beating the heat! Cities across the Northwest on Sunday reached their highest temperatures so far this year. Spokane peaked at around 97 degrees, however, cities like Lewiston and Orofino in Idaho reached 104 degrees.
Overnight lows will be in the high-50s and low-60s across the Inland Northwest, so crack open the windows to let some cool air in.
By Monday, the number one concern is high fire danger. Wind gusts are expected to reach between 20 and 30 mph, with humidity dipping as low as 12 percent. These dry conditions mixed with fast moving winds are not a good scenario for wildfires. Be sure to follow your local burn bans tomorrow before conditions calm down.
As the winds pick up and some cloud coverage moves in, daytime highs will take a break from the 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Across the region, high temperatures will get up to the low-80s, before climbing back up to the mid-90s by Wednesday.