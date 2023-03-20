Today we officially welcome the first day of spring!
We are waking up to overcast skies and will see some rain showers this afternoon. Daytime highs will vary from the upper 40s to low 50s with overnight lows will dropping to around the freezing mark. Periods of rain and mountain snow will start today and tonight across the Cascade mountains, Columbia Basin, southeast Washington and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle.
Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, precipitation chances will decrease, and it is expected to be a dry across the Inland Northwest. Cool, breezy and showery weather will return Thursday and persist into the weekend.