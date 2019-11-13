Today we have had areas of patchy fog. In fact, near Walla Walla a Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon as visibility is reduced to less than a mile. We will expect to see gradually clearing skies in Spokane today before the patchy fog returns tonight into tomorrow morning. Friendly reminder to have those fog lights and headlines on, even once we reach the daylight hours. Conditions today are much drier than yesterday and temperatures should be a little warmer too. We will look to peak today in the low to mid 40's.
For your Thursday look for mostly cloudy skies and a calm wind. Temperatures should pop into the mid to upper 40's. By tomorrow night we will have a slight chance to see showers, but as of last check it looks more likely that system will arrive Friday afternoon and stick around for much of the day. Saturday looks drier during the day with mostly cloudy skies. However, we will again see a slight chance for showers Saturday night. Models are showing that system reaching Spokane as early as 7am Sunday morning.
