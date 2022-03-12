Tonight, we will likely see rain across the Inland Northwest late Saturday and early into Sunday morning.
In Spokane, the overnight low will be around 39 degrees with a light wind around 5 to 7 miles per hour. The chance for precipitation is around 60% and we are expecting precipitation amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow, we will wake up to a 40% chance of rain and then see mostly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon. The daytime high in Spokane for Sunday is expected to be right around 51 degrees.