Showers today are expected to push out of the Spokane area this afternoon. We will look for things to gradually clear up as we head into tonight. Today is looking a little cooler than yesterday, but still mild with temperatures finishing up in the mid to upper 40's. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low 30's.
Tomorrow morning things are looking dry, but we will see the chance for some patchy freezing fog to get us going. Roads could be slick! Make sure you are using caution as you travel. Once the fog burns off we will watch for sunny conditions. Temperatures should be similar to what we will see today. Tomorrow will start a streak of cool, dry and stable weather through at least Saturday. We will look for more sunshine over the next handful of days.
