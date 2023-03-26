Warmer and drier weather is set to return to the Inland Northwest Monday through Thursday, until our next system brings more mountain snow and valley rain.
Isolated showers are continuing to develop across the region Sunday night into Monday afternoon, but mostly this wet low-pressure system is on the way out the door. These showers should generally decrease in coverage overnight, and our temperatures will begin an upward trend as we kick off the work week.
A strong storm system off the Oregon Coast will bring breezy winds to the INW Tuesday afternoon, as it moves south into California. Most of the week, though, will be calm and sunny with temperatures back to average in the mid-50s! Wednesday especially looks to be a great day to go for a bike ride, eat dinner outside, etc.
Enjoy this nice weather while you can, because another system is set to bring back mixed showers to the region by Friday. These showers mainly are centered in on Saturday and Sunday, consisting of mountain snow and valley rain; the snow levels look high enough for lowland rain during the days and low enough at night just to see some snowflakes mix in.
Weekend temperatures will be in the upper 40s, low 50s.