High fire danger across the region Saturday night
- "I am reeling from the loss": Friends and family remember those lost in Lake Coeur d'Alene mid-air crash
- Spokane property manager searching for answers after finding one of her properties already rented out
- Kootenai County Sheriff's Office identifies some victims of Lake Coeur d'Alene mid-air plane crash
- Mary Kay Letourneau, former Seattle-area teacher convicted of raping student she later married, dies at 58
- Realtor finds stranger living in rental home, who claims a doppelgänger agent moved her in
- "I want to thank him. Because that was my family." Mother who lost family in CdA plane crash talks to KHQ
- KHQ EXCLUSIVE: Spokane Symphony administrator fired for online posts about COVID-19 and BLM
- "We were looking for any signs of life": Man describes trying to rescue Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash victims
- Individual who tested positive for COVID-19 being held in Spokane County Jail after refusing to self-isolate
- Final victim of deadly plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene recovered
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 26%
- Feels Like: 77°
- Heat Index: 77°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 77°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:03:59 AM
- Sunset: 08:46:24 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:03:59 AM
Sunset: 08:46:24 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:04:54 AM
Sunset: 08:45:41 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SW @ 16mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:05:51 AM
Sunset: 08:44:56 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: W @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:06:50 AM
Sunset: 08:44:08 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:07:50 AM
Sunset: 08:43:18 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:08:51 AM
Sunset: 08:42:26 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:09:54 AM
Sunset: 08:41:31 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
