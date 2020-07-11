Red Flag Warning in effect though 10:00 PM on 07/11/2020

The Red Flag Warning is impacting much of the region on Saturday night. This map also shows the fire burning in Douglas County just southwest of Chelan in the warning area, meaning weather conditions are not favorable for firefighters trying to get this fire under control.
Much of Washington is under a Red Flag Warning as high temperatures, low relative humidity and breezy winds impact the Inland Northwest. 
 
The Red Flag Warning is in effect through 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. Please be mindful of increased fire danger across our region as these conditions can cause fires to start easily and spread quickly. 
 
The breeze continues into Sunday. Spokane will see winds sustained between 10 and 20 miles per hour throughout the day. Daytime highs will be a little cooler though, dropping about 10 degrees to sit in the mid- to upper-70s. 
 
From there though, we are warming up and will see mostly sunny skies through next week. Temperatures climb to the mid-80s by mid-week and that's where they'll stay as we head into next weekend.

