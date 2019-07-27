Much of the Inland Northwest is under a Red Flag Warning through 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. This means that if a fire starts, it could spread rapidly due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and gusty winds. Please be extra careful in these periods of high fire danger by following local burn restrictions, never throwing a lit cigarette out a car window, securing all chains on vehicles, practicing caution about where to target shoot, and not using illegal fireworks. All it takes is one spark to cause a massive wildfire that could get out of control in minutes.
Those winds die down and that relative humidity begins to rise around 8:00 p.m. tonight, expiring that Red Flag Warning. However, the week ahead is looking to be hot and dry. We will track wind speeds all week long, if they do start to pick up, we will likely be placed under another Red Flag Warning. We'll continue to keep on eye on conditions and let you know if another warning is issued.
Sunday is looking to be sunny and warm, with a high in the low-80s and calm winds. Monday warms up to the upper-80s and kicks of a BEAUTIFUL week in Spokane! We should see sunshine and temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s all week long.