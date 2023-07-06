Hot and DRY weather continues for most of our region on Thursday, with high temperatures starting to creep into the low-90s in Spokane and the surrounding areas. Mountain showers are still possible for areas near the Eastern Slope of the Cascades and mountainous areas of Northeastern Washington and the North Idaho Panhandle, but they will likely dissipate before reaching the Spokane metro.
Haze remains in the forecast for the rest of the week, as residual wildfire smoke from Canada—with some help from local fires—blankets much of our area. The good news is the smoke is remaining in the upper portions of the atmosphere and for the most part is not making its way towards the surface, which is why we haven't been experiencing that traditional "wildfire smoke" smell that we've all grown accustomed to in the Inland Northwest.
Even though Red Flag warnings aren't in place, hot and dry conditions mean there's still high fire risk for Eastern Washington and North Idaho, so please remember to adhere to burn bans if they're in place where you live. Expect high temps in the low to mid-90s across the region, with some areas knocking on the door of triple digits. Stay safe and hydrated, and enjoy the sunny weather!