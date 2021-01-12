SPOKANE, Wash. - Southwest winds 25-35 MPH with gusts 50-65 MPH are possible in the Inland Northwest from now through Wednesday evening.
Specific areas in Washington include: Washington Palouse, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Mountains and the Spokane Area. In Idaho: Lewiston area, Idaho Palouse, Coeur d'Alene area, Northern Panhandle and Central Panhandle Mountains.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
