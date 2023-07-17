Central and Eastern Washington remain under a Red Flag Warning until 11 p.m. High winds are the key contributor to elevated fire danger in the region.
Gusts between 30-40 mph were seen throughout the region as two wildland fires ignited west Spokane along I-90 near Fish Trap and Ritzville. Winds are expected to calm down as the sun goes down.
Temperatures today are much cooler than yesterday due to a low pressure system pushing to our north. Most of the region saw highs in the 80s. High temperatures were 10-20 degrees cooler than Sunday. The low that brought the cooler temperatures also brought the stronger Monday winds. Tuesday winds are expected to be weaker as the low pushes east.
The atmosphere is still dry with relative humidity between 15-25% Monday afternoon.
There is more sun expected ahead with another warming trend kicking in. Temperatures will rise well into the 90s by the end of the work week.