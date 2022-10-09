Strong wind gusts are forecasted to blow away the hazy conditions in Spokane starting Monday.
Heading into the second week of October, temperatures will begin to dwindle down five to ten degrees because of a cold front that will travel through the region Monday evening. Dry weather is continuing, however, with little to zero precipitation in sight.
The haze is sticking around until Monday late afternoon in the Lilac City. However, wind speeds are increasing greatly for the start of the work week, with gusts reaching as high as 24 mph Monday. This, in turn, will hopefully push the settled haze in the valleys out of the region.
The strongest winds on Monday will be in the Cascade Mountains, where gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph!
Because of this breeze and the cold front, we are expecting to dip into the high-60s on Tuesday, only slightly above the average fall temperatures. This will mark the coolest day we experience this week in Spokane, until temperatures rise back into the low-70s with lots of sunshine on the way for the remainder of the week.
Keep in mind, as cooler temperatures are here, the nightly lows will be dipping into the low-40s and high-30s for some cities across the region. Frost is in the forecast beginning Tuesday, so keep a look out for yourself in those early morning hours.