Hot and dry weather is sticking around the Spokane metro area Sunday into Monday, with high temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s for much of Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Parts of the region are forecasted to hit triple digits with low humidity and gusty winds possible, which—as we all know in the Inland Northwestelevates fire concerns for new starts and existing fires. Some relief is on the way though, with an area of low pressure set to move into the region Monday night into Tuesday, bringing with it chances for thunderstorms well into Tuesday morning, and below average high temperatures. Thunderstorms will transition to rain showers Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with rain likely sticking around on Wednesday. High temperatures around Spokane on Wednesday will sit in the low-70s, a stark contrast from the weekend's heat.

Tags