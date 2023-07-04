Happy Independence Day! We can expect warm and dry conditions to continue across the region, with elevated fire danger remaining through the rest of the week.
Scattered showers and potential thunderstorms are possible for portions of the North Idaho Panhandle close to the Canadian border through Tuesday evening, but are expected to dissipate before Wednesday morning.
High temps should be in the mid-80s and low 90s across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday for your Fourth of July celebrations, so make sure to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and—perhaps most of all—be sure to use EXTREME caution when barbecuing or lighting off fireworks. Adhere to local burn restrictions, and be sure to have water or a fire extinguisher on standby just in case.