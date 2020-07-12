Sydnee Stelle
After a breezy couple of days, those winds should calm down overnight, making way for a hot and dry week.
 
For your Sunday night, we're still seeing winds out of the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour in Spokane. Once they die down overnight, we start to turn our attention to temperatures.
 
The start to your week is looking warm, but it will actually be the coolest day all week long. Our daytime highs should reach the upper-70s by the afternoon, with blue skies and lots of sunshine. 
 
That sunny streak continues all week long, with daytime highs climbing to the mid-80s on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are looking to be the hottest days of the week as temperatures are expected to reach the upper-80s. We cool (relatively) back down to the mid-80s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Please be mindful of fire danger as we see long streaks of hot and dry days!

Tags