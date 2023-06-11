SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days of the week across Washington and Idaho!
Isolated showers and thunderstorms Sundayevening will continue across parts of the central and southern Idaho Panhandle, as well as western Montana before mostly dispersing as we head into the early hours of Monday.
As things dry up, temperatures will rise into the mid-80s and mid-90s across the region! Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will see temperatures in the high-80s Monday and Tuesday, while the Columbia Basin and Tri-Cities area will see temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
A cold front arrives Tuesday, with high winds becoming a large factor Tuesday evening cooling everyone down as we head into Wednesday. Wind gusts will reach the low-40s in Ellensburg, and mid-to-high-30s across the rest of Central Washington and the Palouse. Spokane will settle between 20 and 30 mph wind gusts.
Temperatures will dip back into the mid-70s Wednesday and stay consistent in that range the remainder of the work week.