As Mother's Day weekend wraps up, the very warm temperatures will be sticking around and will even be trending hotter toward the end of the work week!
Hot temperatures sticking around, rain and thunder rolling into town for week ahead!
- Ava Wainhouse, NonStop Local Forecaster/Reporter
- Humidity: 33%
- Feels Like: 79°
- Heat Index: 79°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 79°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:13:23 AM
- Sunset: 08:19:41 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:13:23 AM
Sunset: 08:19:41 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 05:12:08 AM
Sunset: 08:20:58 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:10:54 AM
Sunset: 08:22:14 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:09:43 AM
Sunset: 08:23:30 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:08:33 AM
Sunset: 08:24:45 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:07:25 AM
Sunset: 08:25:59 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:06:20 AM
Sunset: 08:27:11 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
