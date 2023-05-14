Rain and thunder possibly kicking off work week, then it's going to get HOT!

Spokane 7-day Forecast

As Mother's Day weekend wraps up, the very warm temperatures will be sticking around and will even be trending hotter toward the end of the work week! 

What is changing, however, is our forecasted precipitation. By Monday evening, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are set to roll into town, passing across the Inland Northwest and Columbia Basin. These storms are expected to be isolated from Monday until Thursday afternoon or so, producing thunder, lightning, and heavy rain at times. Breezy winds are possible, with hail falling as well, but most of the concern will be over the lightning. 
 
By Thursday evening, conditions are set to clear and dry up, and temperatures will be on the rise, too. Spokane and North Idaho will be coasting into next weekend in the high-80s, while the LC Valley and parts of Central Washington will be in the mid to high-90s!
 
Keep the sunscreen handy throughout the week, drink plenty of water, and stay indoors as much as possible. Enjoy these summer-like temperatures!