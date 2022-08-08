High pressure system is going to dominate the forecast area bringing us hot temperatures in the 90s and triple digits on Monday and Tuesday. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings begin Monday at noon and expire Tuesday at 11:00 PM for central/eastern Washington and north Idaho.
The ridge responsible for the heat will dampen by Tuesday night bringing a chance of thunderstorms. The southerly flow will move through Wednesday bringing lightning and gusty winds. Lightning is a concern as they can create the potential for new fires starting. The Blue Mountains and Camas Prairie could expect stronger storms on Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will begin to drop Thursday in the 80s and 90s and more towards normal. In the meantime, we are starting off the work week with sizzling temperatures, so make sure you are staying safe and drinking plenty of water!