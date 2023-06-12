Happy Monday! We are starting off fairly calm across the Inland Northwest with start-time temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and dry conditions.
Temperatures will warm across the region to the upper 80s to low 90s. We will see the chance of spotty and isolated showers into Idaho. Mostly impacting Central Idaho and the Southeast corner of Washington.
A passing cold front will deliver us breezy winds Tuesday into Wednesday and cool our temperatures closer to seasonal for the rest of the work week.