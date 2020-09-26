Hot Temps Set to Return!

Outdoor lovers, this week is for YOU! Tonight we could be seeing a few passing showers especially in the upper elevations, but after that we are home free for the rest of the week.
An upper level high pressure system moves into the region and stays here bringing well above average temperatures and below average rainfall. High temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow before warming into the 70s. The weather is expected to be perfect outside, however, with that being said, we still are very much so in fire season. The hot and dry conditions that are expected do not bode well for fire crews. Please be careful, and enjoy the sun!
