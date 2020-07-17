She must know it's Friday, Mother Nature is bringing gorgeous conditions to round out your week.
We're looking for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s in Spokane today. It will be a little breezy today though, sustained winds will sit between about 10 and 15 miles per hour out of the southwest today. We are warming up into the weekend! We're expecting daytime highs in the upper-80s, with calm winds and sunny skies. Then, we're watching for the hottest week of the year so far.
We're up into the 90s by Monday, and that's where we will stay all week long, reaching the mid-90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. That means we will see temperatures about 10 degrees above average next week. Make sure you limit your time in the direct sun and drink lots of water as we heat up.
Any time we see those long stretches of dry, hot weather, fire danger will be a little higher. Please be mindful of that when you head outside!
